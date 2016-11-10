Fratelli Chorus Concert Unwraps Surprise Package of Seasonal Music

Fratelli, Santa Barbara’s newest men’s chorus, under the direction of Zack Thomas Wilde, will present its Holiday Concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 12, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

Fratelli, composed of 18 gay men and their allies in Santa Barbara, enjoyed a successful first season last spring. The talented, enthusiastic singers presented an eclectic repertoire with a theatrical flair.

Members of the group include parents, professionals, and a mix of professional and new singers to the choral format.

In this second season’s Holiday Concert, the group will explore a diverse collection of seasonal music with selections ranging from sublime to ridiculous. Selections will range from a rousing collection of musical comedy, pop and satire to traditional, four-part contemporary arrangements of seasonal favorites.

“It will be a fun, diverse, musical adventure with some energetic choral-ography you won’t want to miss,” Wilde said.

Fratelli was founded by Wilde, who grew up in Santa Barbara and had a successful career in Europe, New York and San Francisco as a singer, dancer, actor and director.

“Our mission is to create musical experiences that inspire compassion, community, pride and activism,” Wilde said.

The chorus’ mission was affirmed in its first season as it performed at Heritage House and Garden Court Senior Homes, at Pacific Pride Foundation’s “Sunset at The Canary,” at the candlelight vigil for Orlando, and presented two performance concerts at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Holiday Concert tickets will be available at the door at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20; tickets for children, and college students with ID, are $12. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. and seating is first come, first served.

— Zack Thomas Wilde for Fratelli.