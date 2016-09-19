Fred B. Meisel of Santa Barbara, 1926-2016

Posted on September 19, 2016 | 9:48 a.m.

Source: Meisel Family

Our dear Fred Meisel passed away quietly on September 4, 2016. He lived his life by the refrain, “You can’t go wrong by doing right.” He blessed us all with his love, thoughtfulness, unselfishness and with his ever-present humor.

Fred B. Meisel was born on December 8, 1926, in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, to Sophia and Alexander Meisel. He graduated from Prospect Park High School during World War II and enlisted in the Navy.

At war’s end, Fred entered Temple University School of Pharmacy, and upon graduation worked with his uncle and his father in their respective pharmacies.

When Alexander passed away in 1952, Fred seamlessly ran the pharmacy in a manner that supported his own family and that of his mother, while providing assistance for brothers Harris and Paul to attend college.

In 1954, Fred married Rita Steiner. The couple had two children, Alexandra and Irene. After that marriage dissolved, Fred sold the family pharmacy and began a career in hospital pharmacy, notably Misericordia Hospital in Philadelphia.

In 1976, Fred married Judith Cohen, and in 1981 Fred and Judy moved to Santa Barbara. Fred worked first at Nogales Pharmacy and then at Goleta Valley Hospital, while Judy initiated and developed a preschool program at Congregation B’nai B’rith.

Fred and Judy truly made their home in Santa Barbara’s Jewish and civil rights communities, hosting diverse groups at their Friday night Sabbath dinners, and traveling across the country for Judy’s presentations to young people about civil rights and the Holocaust.

We will all miss Fred’s wit, his wisdom, his sweetness and generosity of spirit.

Fred is survived by his wife, Judith; his daughters, Irene Meisel and Alexandra Bricklin (and Jonathon Bricklin); his granddaughter, Rebecca Bricklin; siblings Harris and Fredda Meisel and Paul and Joni Meisel; stepchildren Mina Cohen and Jeffrey Berenson, Michael and Soni Cohen, and Debby and Sam Tucker; step-grandchildren Aaron and Ben Cohen, Jennifer Shopsin and Seth Tucker, and Elana Pesah and Yael Berenson; and nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews of these families.

Donations in Fred’s memory can be sent to Camp Havarim through the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Congregation B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara, or to a charity of your choice.