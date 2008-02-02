Fred Barbaria Re-Elected to International Sign Board

{mosimage}

Fred Barbaria, president of Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics, has been re-elected to the International Sign Association board of directors for the 2008-09 term. He will again serve as chairman of the digital division and has been appointed to education, marketing, trade show and technical committees.

Barbaria was instrumental in bringing professional vehicle wrap installation training to ISA’s members in 2007. He will chair the annual digital division membership meeting at the ISA Expo in Orlando, Fla., next month as well as moderate digital printing seminars at the Expo for the Sign Biz Network.

Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics, founded by Fred and Cheryl Barbaria in 1997, provides local full-service sign and large format graphics production, including transit ad printing, trade show displays, vehicle ad wraps and custom menus.

The Alexandria, Va.-based ISA has more than 2,300 member companies ranging from large electrical sign companies to small graphics production companies. ISA provides advocacy and training for the sign industry. The association’s digital division membership grew 40 percent during 2007.