Fred Crandall of Santa Maria, 1928-2015

Posted on November 5, 2015 | 10:59 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Fred Crandall of Santa Maria passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 3, 2015.

He was born May 11, 1928, in Pueblo, Colorado, and grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Fred joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Washington University Dental School. He was stationed in the U.S. Army Dental Corps in (then) West Germany, and retired from military service as a captain at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.

He arrived in Santa Maria in late September of 1960, and with the help of several local peers, he established his dental practice. Fred loved the art of dentistry and practiced for more than 41 years.

He served and was an active member in the Central Coast Dental Society and many other community service organizations.

He had a passion for the outdoors, fishing, hiking, and camping. Scouting was a great excuse to get out in the beautiful forests and woods surrounding the hills of the Santa Maria Valley.

He scaled the summit of Mt. Whitney; descended into the Grand Canyon; and floated the Russian and Colorado Rivers while on Boy Scout excursions.

Fred was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served as a young missionary in the Northwestern States Mission.

After retirement, he and his wife, Gwen, served church missions in the Philippines and in Uganda.

Fred is survived by Gwen, his wife of nearly 59 years; a daughter and four sons. He was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorial celebrations for Dr. Crandall will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, at the LDS Church, 938 E. Sierra Madre Ave. in Santa Maria.

Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m, with a funeral service at 11 a.m..

Interment will follow at at Santa Maria Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Mission Hope Cancer Center, or to your favorite charity.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.