Fred Khalil Hajjar, 1935-2016

Posted on November 18, 2016 | 8:58 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

On Nov. 16, 2016, Fred “Freddy” Hajjar, at the age of 80, left us peacefully sitting quietly next to his beloved wife of 35 years, Salwa Hajjar.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. A Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, with Deacon Ricardo Berumen officiating.

A celebratory service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at the chapel of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary with Monsignor Emigdio Herrera officiating. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

Fred was born in Brazil on Nov. 27, 1935. His father a British military officer, Khalil Hajjar, and his mother, Genevieve Hannah Hajjar, were stationed in Brazil. After several years, they were transferred home to Rama, Israel. World War II separated his family for a time until all could be together again.

With his adventurous spirit engrained, Fred completed schooling in Rama and in 1953 traveled to Germany for college to study engineering and welding in Stuttgart. After receiving his degree, he left Germany to toil in the shipyards in Newfoundland, Canada.

Again feeling the need to move, in the early 1960s, he moved to Santa Monica, working first in a gas station pumping gas, then owning the gas station, thus honing his many talents for business. Fred went on to establish King Falafel restaurants in Isla Vista, Buellton, Five Cities, Orcutt, Guadalupe and Santa Maria.

Fred loved developing his businesses. He often referred to himself humbly as a “hamburger flipper.” But he was more than that. Fred spoke three languages, was well-traveled and had many friends. He was a devout Roman Catholic and loved talking about Middle Eastern politics. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Salwa Hajjar of Santa Maria; brothers Fouad, Fahim, Farid Hajjar; sisters Fadili Hannah, Farida Hajjar; Fadya Hokayem; his nephews and nieces Khalil, Fadi, Zahi, Rola, Clint, Troy, Peter Hajjar; Mark, Gina, Patrick, and Claire Hannah; Khirallah, Rania, and Farid Hokayem.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents Khalil and Genevieve Hajjar.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Fred.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

