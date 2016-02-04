Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Fred Warrecker, Cameron Rupp to Join Foresters Hall of Fame

College baseball coaching legend Augie Garrido is the keynote speaker for the event

Santa Barbara coaching legend Fred Warrecker will be inducted into the Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame on Feb. 13.
By Jim Buckley, Santa Barbara Foresters | February 4, 2016 | 4:22 p.m.

It will be a night of baseball legends at the Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame event.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, the Foresters baseball organization is inducting local coaching legend Fred Warrecker from Santa Barbara High into their Hall of Fame. He'll be joined by former Forester catcher and current Philadelphia Phillies player Cameron Rupp.

College baseball coaching legend Augie Garrido will be the guest speaker of the night. Garrido is the winningest coach in NCAA Division 1 baseball and has won five national championships with Cal State Fullerton (3) and the University of Texas.

Cameron Rupp led the Foresters to the national title in 2008. Click to view larger
Cameron Rupp led the Foresters to the national title in 2008.

The Hall of Fame/Hot Stove dinner, which begins at 5 p.m., at the Santa Barbara Auto Group’s BMW Lounge, has become an annual tradition for the Foresters and their fans as a way to recap the excitement of last season and get ready for another run at a National Baseball Congress championship. The team has won five national titles since 2006 and remains one of summer baseball’s most successful teams ever.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by going to sbforesters.org.

“We’ll be very excited to see all our fans at the Hall of Fame event,” said longtime manager Bill Pintard, who also spoke about the men who will bring to 15 the number of Hall of Fame members.

“Fred Warrecker is part of the foundation of the Foresters,” Pintard said. “He represents the roots of our organization. He played for three years in the 1950s, plus all three of his sons—Wes, Teddy, and Donny—wear the Foresters uniform as well. With 615 wins as leader of the Dons, his contribution to the baseball community of Santa Barbara is truly legendary.”

On Rupp, Pintard said: “In 2008, Cameron Rupp was the anchor of one of the strongest offensive teams in Foresters history. From his dramatic home run against the Cuban national team to his leadership as our catcher, he was instrumental in our NBC World Series championship run.”

As part of the Hall of Fame festivities, fans will hear from Garrido, who has won more games than any coach in NCAA baseball history. He won three national championships while leading Cal State Fullerton, and has won two more with the University of Texas, where he is now. Garrido has sent dozens of players to the Majors, but also has a long relationship with the Foresters. New Hall member Rupp is one of many Longhorns who have enjoyed summers in Santa Barbara.

Guests at the event will enjoy food, wine, and beer from outstanding local restaurants. For more information, you can send an email to [email protected]

—Jim Buckley is a volunteer with the Foresters.

