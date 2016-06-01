Fred Warrecker Inducted Into California Baseball Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame

Santa Barbara baseball coach selected as one of three honorees for 2016

Santa Barbara baseball coach Fred Warrecker has been selected by the California Baseball Coaches’ Association as one of its three Hall of Fame Honorees for 2016. The ceremony will be held on June 18 at UC San Diego.

Fred is most widely known for the 43 years he spent as head coach of Dons baseball at Santa Barbara High School.

Under his guidance, the school produced five major league players and countless collegiate players. During his tenure, the Dons won 615 games, 13 Channel League titles and made 22 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) play-off appearances including at Dodger Stadium for the CIF championship in 2000.

His legacy to Dons baseball is a program designed to develop respect, discipline and traits of excellence both on and off the field, and to teach young men to be heroes by building exceptional lives.

In addition to coaching baseball, Fred coached varsity football during the Golden Tornado years alongside local legends Sam Cathcart, Mike Moropoulos, Chuck Sylvester, Lito Garcia and Craig Moropoulos. He had a 41-game winning streak as the freshman football coach for the Dons.

In 2002 Fred was named Coach of the Year by the Athletic Roundtable.

Fred began his teaching career at Bishop Diego High School in 1968 with classes in history and literature. There he coached JV Football, freshman basketball and varsity baseball, before moving to SBHS in 1970.

While teaching English Literature at SBHS, Fred developed a new curriculum called “Sports Lit” that included sports biographies, sports literature and team histories and statistics. Popular with both male and female student athletes, the program is now offered in many schools nationwide.

As a child, and a new Brooklyn Dodgers fan, Fred discovered a sports hero, a baseball player called Jackie Robinson — and so began a passion and a legacy.

Fred pitched in the first Little League game in Santa Maria in 1950. This was followed by four years of baseball at Santa Maria High School. He went on to pitch for the UCSB Gauchos where he was named MVP in his senior year. Additionally, Fred played for Santa Barbara Foresters from 1957-1960.

Drafted into the U.S. Army he served two years before to returning to UCSB for a second degree in English Literature. His first degree was in physical education because “the line was shorter” to register.

Fred was born in Santa Barbara. His family later moved to his Basque grandfather’s farm in Santa Maria, where he grew up.

Sports’ accolades aside, Fred’s proudest achievement is being a father to six sons, three of whom followed him professionally into the baseball world.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.