Freda Jo Ward of Santa Barbara, 1941-2016

Freda Jo Ward of Santa Barbara passed away July 18, 2016.
Born Feb. 10, 1941, she was 75 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Turnpike Road Church of Christ, 677 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara.
