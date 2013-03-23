Frederick Constantine ‘Fred’ Corey of Santa Barbara, 1922-2013

Posted on March 23, 2013 | 5:48 a.m.

Source: Corey Family

Frederick Constantine “Fred” Corey died at his home in Santa Barbara on March 14, 2013. He was 90.

Fred was born in Beckley, West Virginia, in 1922. He met his wife, Dorothy Stauff Corey, while they were attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and they were married until her death in 1995 (49 years). His schooling was interrupted when he served in the Army Signal Corps in World War II. He enlisted as a private and rose to the rank of First Lieutenant. He later served in the Korean War as an Army aviator. He completed his B.S. in electrical engineering at Carnegie Mellon, and later earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.



An aerospace engineer, Fred worked at Chance Vought, later at Autonetics and Northrop Grumman, among others. He was responsible for avionics on the F-5, F-20 and YF-17 fighter aircraft and classified missile programs. He also taught engineering courses at UCLA and USC. Retiring in 1988, Fred worked as a consultant and taught classes at Santa Barbara City College. He was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club and the Men’s Garden Club of Santa Barbara.

Fred is survived by his four children: Carolyn, Christopher, Marilyn and Claire; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Constantine Corey of Charlotte, North Carolina, and sister, Vivian White of Savannah, Georgia. He was preceded in death by sisters Margaret Zegeer, Kaleel (Edna) Jamison and Aileen Corey, and a grandson, Jarrod S. Cochran.

He enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, traveling and instructing others in computer operation. His memory lives on in the important contribution he made to the aerospace industry and in the hearts of his friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at Valle Verde, 900 Calle De Los Amigos in Santa Barbara, at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Veterans Affairs Department and/or the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.