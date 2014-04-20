Frederick Kipp Schwarz of Santa Barbara, 1929-2014

Posted on April 20, 2014 | 6:19 p.m.

Source: Schwarz Family

Frederick Kipp Schwarz, a lifelong St. Louisan and part-time Santa Barbara resident, died Sunday, April 13. 2014, at the age of 84. He was born September 17, 1929, to the late Frederick William Schwarz and Gertrude Kipp Schwarz.

Fred was the beloved husband of Judith Heil Crowell Schwarz and the late Joanne G. Werner Schwarz. He was the dear father of Cynthia Fischer (Douglas) of St. Louis, Missouri; Frederick Kipp Schwarz Jr. (Janet) of Wichita, Kansas; James Kendel Schwarz M.D. (Kerry M.D.) of Omaha, Nebraska; Debbi Werner Millard (Malcolm) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Mark Werner of Anchorage, Alaska. He was the dear grandfather of William and Kathryn Fischer, Frederick Trey and Benjamin Schwarz, Kendall, Thomas and the late Henry Schwarz. And he was the dear brother of Laura Cramer (the late Robert) of Hilton Head, South Carolina. He is also survived by his former wife, Emily Weber Schwarz.

He was a cherished member of Judy Crowell’s family: dear stepfather to Kimberly Crowell Busch (Andrew D.) and Lisa Dalton Crowell; dear step-grandfather to Lacey Hermann Petersen (Charles), Andrew Jr., William and Nicholas Busch; and dear step-great-grandfather to James Robert Petersen, all of Santa Barbara, California.

Fred was a 1947 graduate of Webster High School in St. Louis, Missouri, where he participated in musicals and the a capella choir. He graduated Duke University in 1952 with a business degree and pursued graduate studies in business administration at Washington University. He served as an executive with General Steel Industries, American Zinc Co., Ralston Purina and Olin Corp.

An avid outdoorsman, Fred enjoyed sporting clays and skeet shooting, quail hunting and trout fishing with his sons, grandsons and step-grandsons. He was a past president of Bellerive Country Club and Strathalbyn Farms Club. He volunteered for the St. Louis Center for Hearing & Speech, the Boy Scouts of America and Tower Grove Park. A committed reader, his favorite author was Charles Dickens, whose works he read in their entirety. He established small libraries for his grandchildren by gifting them classic books each birthday and Christmas.

A memorial service will be conducted at The Episcopal Church of St. Michael & St. George, 6345 Wydown Boulevard in Clayton, Missouri, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 25. The family requests that no flowers be sent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, Fred desired that memorials be made to The Church of St. Michael & St. George; Tower Grove Park in St. Louis; or to the university of one’s choice.

Arrangements are by Lupton Chapel of St. Louis.