Frederick Stevens Allen Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1938-2017

Posted on October 14, 2017 | 12:47 p.m.

Source: Allen Family

Frederick Stevens Allen Jr. left behind a massive legacy when he passed away in his home in Santa Barbara, California, early on October 9, 2017.

Freddie was a shining example of playfulness, service and generosity to all those who knew him. A true patriarch, he was reserved and deeply considerate in times of difficulty, and radiated youthful enthusiasm in times of celebration. He improved the lives of countless people.

Fred humbly carried many great accomplishments. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, naval officer, banker, passionate photographer, world traveler, steward of the Adirondack League Club in Upstate New York, and was deeply committed to his faith in service to All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito, California.

He was born on October 15, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Ross, California, where he attended the Ross Grammar School before attending St. George’s School in Newport, Rhode Island. He continued in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania, where he joined St. Anthony Hall and earned a Bachelor’s degree with honors in American Studies.

Fred served his country in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of captain. He spent 30 years with Wells Fargo Bank, and retired as vice president. He served the Santa Barbara community for decades with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

Fred is survived by his wife, Suzie; his children, Christina of Seattle, Washington, Charlie (Kim) of Greenbrae, California, John of Los Angeles, California, and Hannah of Santa Barbara; his brothers, Jonathan of San Francisco, California, and Thomas (Linda) of St. Helena, California, and his sister, Alice (Fritz) Olcott of Kittery Point, Maine; his grandchildren, Avery Shield, Callaway, Brooks and Cassidy Allen; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Fred’s memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, November 11, 2017, at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara 93108.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.