Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:22 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Free 4 The Weekend’ Gears Up for Weekend Fun

Many Santa Barbara businesses will offer free services and goods to students who pledge to be alcohol and drug free this weekend

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 14, 2009 | 5:49 p.m.

“Free 4 the Weekend” is offering students a safe, sober and free alternative to the party scene this weekend. Teens who sign the pledge form at their schools will receive an official wristband good for offers of free food, parties and merchandise from local businesses.

Santa Barbara will be “Fighting Back” against drugs and alcohol from Friday, April 17, through Sunday, April 19. More than 7,000 junior and high school students from Carpinteria to Goleta are expected to participate, according to organization officials.

Local community organizations have joined in to encourage teens to be drug, alcohol and tobacco-free by providing free events and opportunities. The Santa Barbara Public Library will kick off the weekend by showing a free movie at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Each school will also have its own set of celebratory, free events for the students who pledge to be free of drugs for the weekend.

Participating businesses include: Starbucks, McDonald’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond, California Pizza Kitchen, Los Banos Pool, YMCA, Isla Vista Teen Center, Carp Sports, Ben and Jerry’s, Foster’s Freeze, Giovanni’s Pizza, Mesa Pizza, Petcetera, PJ’s Hallmark, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Public Library, Carpinteria Museum of History, Aikido Kenkyukai, Ty Warner Sea Center, Wheel Fun Rentals, Yoga Soup, Metropolitan Transit District, Baskin Robbins, Wahoo’s Tacos, Sephora, Art From Scrap, Trader Joes, Lazy Acres Market, Fairview Gardens, Santa Barbara Zoo, Shepard Place Pharmacy, Great American Baseball Cards, The Chocolate Gallery, The Spot and Woodstock’s Pizza

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 