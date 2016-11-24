Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:00 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Free Admission Offered at 116 of 280 California State Parks for ‘Green Friday’

Local parks participating include Carpinteria State Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park, La Purísima Mission State Historic Park and Refugio State Beach

Admission at nearly half of California’s State Parks will be free on Friday, and thousands of day-use vehicle passes are available if you’d rather spend the day hiking or swimming instead of Black Friday shopping. Click to view larger
Admission at nearly half of California’s State Parks will be free on Friday, and thousands of day-use vehicle passes are available if you’d rather spend the day hiking or swimming instead of Black Friday shopping. (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 24, 2016 | 11:04 a.m.

Admission at nearly half of California's State Parks will be free on Friday, and thousands of day-use vehicle passes are available if you’d rather spend the day hiking or swimming instead of Black Friday shopping. 

The Save the Redwoods League, California State Parks and the California State Parks Foundation are joining forces to provide 13,000 free vehicle day-use passes — while passes last.

Green Friday” is an alternative event for those looking to spend the day after Thanksgiving outside of the mall or for people looking for an active way to burn off a post-meal food coma.

The free admission will be available at 116 of the 280 state parks.

“This is an opportunity for people to go outdoors and promotes an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Gloria Sandoval, deputy director of public affairs for California State Parks. “It gives people the opportunity to visit the parks for the first time, or revisit and enjoy the beautiful nature with friends and family.”

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest times of the year, according to Sandoval.

The passes will be issued on a first-come basis depending on each park’s capacity.

One pass allows entry into the park for one carload of visitors.

A limited number of free passes are available, and visitors are encouraged to make plans early.

Approximately 2,100 passes are still up for grabs including access to 12 California state parks in the Southland.

Depending on the park, the deal means visitors can save $6 to $15 in parking fees.

In Santa Barbara County, five state parks are participating in "Green Friday": Carpinteria State Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park, La Purísima Mission State Historic Park and Refugio State Beach.

Additional California State Parks celebrating include Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Diego County and Kern County.

To find participating parks, reserve and print out passes, visit www.greenfriday.org.

This year marks the second annual "Green Friday" event.

“Families had a lot of fun last year, and we hope this year is successful too,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval urges visitors to check out safety tips before heading to a day of adventure. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 