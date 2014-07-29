Free ‘Aging Well & Aging at Home’ Seminar to Focus on Financial Health

Senior aging is a common discussion among policymakers, families and the media. As the numbers of aging Americans, those age 65 or older, practically doubles in the next 15 years, more people are asking how they can maintain independence and stay at home.

Senior Planning Services is offering a wellness series that provides information on elder care resources, including insurance options, home equity conversion mortgages and Medicare.

To address the needs of the growing number of seniors in Santa Barbara, Senior Planning Services is hosting its second complimentary "Aging Well & Aging at Home" seminar, focusing on financial health. This event is co-sponsored by All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Montecito Covenant Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, all of which believe that supporting their congregations is essential to long-term wellness.

The financial health seminar will discuss local and national resources available to the senior community. From 2 to 4 p.m. this Thursday, July 31, at El Montecito Presbyterian, 1455 East Valley Road, a panel of experts, including Suzanne McNeely, Brad Tisdale, Bill Batty and Jeanette Macias, will provide information on common senior needs, including:

» Guidance and advocacy for elder care and resources available

» Long-term care planning

» Medicare, Medigaps and Medicare Advantage

» Benefits and misconceptions of home equity conversion mortgages

Senior Planning Services has provided expert guidance on elder care issues to Santa Barbara County since 1989. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Cynthia Synder at [email protected] or 805.966.3312.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Senior Planning Services.