School District Offers Free and Reduced-Price Meals

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District announces its policy to serve nutritious meals every school day under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and/or Afterschool Snack Program.

Effective July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines.

The EG Table is available on the California Department of Education SNP Eligibility Materials web page at http://www.cde.ca.gov/ls/nu/sn/eligmaterials.asp.

Households do not need to turn in an application when the household receives a notification letter saying all children automatically qualify for free meals when any household member receives benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKs, or FDPIR.

Children who meet the definition of foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway; and children enrolled in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.

Contact school officials if any child in the household is not on the notification letter. The household must let school officials know if they do not want to receive free or reduced-price meals.

Applications will be sent to the household with a letter about the free and reduced-price meal program.

Households that want to apply for meal benefits, must fill out one application for all children in the household and give it to the nutrition office at 2975 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

Contact Connie Chackel (for English) or Mariela Medina (for Spanish) at 688-6487 for help filling out the application. The school will let you know if your application is approved or denied for free or reduced-price meals.

Households may turn in an application at any time during the school year.

If you are not eligible now, but your household income goes down, household size goes up, or a household member starts receiving CalFresh, CalWORKs or FDPIR, you may turn in an application at that time.

Information given on the application will be used to determine eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school officials.

The last four digits of the Social Security number from any adult household or checking that you do not have a Social Security number is required if you include income on the application.

Households that receive Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits, may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals by filling out an application.

Foster children are eligible for free meals and may be included as a household member if the foster family chooses to also apply for the non-foster children on the same application.

Including foster children as a household member may help the non-foster children qualify for free or reduced-price meals. If the non-foster children are not eligible, this does not keep foster children from receiving free meals.

Your child’s eligibility status from last school year will continue into the new school year for up to 30 school days or until the school processes your new application, or your child is otherwise certified for free or reduced-price meals.

After the 30 school days, your child will have to pay full price for meals, unless the household receives a notification letter for free or reduced-price meals. School officials do not have to send reminder or expired eligibility notices.

If you do not agree with the decision or results of verification, you may discuss it with school officials.

You also have the right to a fair hearing, which may be requested by contacting the hearing official Elysia Lewis, phone 688-6487 ext. 3560, or PO Box 398, Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

— Elysia Lewis for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.