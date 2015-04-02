Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Family of Righetti High Senior Killed in Crash Hosting Free Barbecue to Thank Community for Support

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 2, 2015 | 8:45 p.m.

The family of a Righetti High School senior who died after a crash on East Donovan Road two months ago will hold a free barbecue in memory of Breanna Rodriguez and in appreciation for the community support following the tragedy.

The barbecue is planned for noon to 3 p.m Saturday at Preisker Park Site No. 2. 

“In an expression of gratefulness and celebration of Breanna’s life, we would like to extend a public invitation to join a free community BBQ in her honor,” the family said. 

The 17-year-old died Jan. 30 after she lost control of her car and slammed into a light pole. Police later determined the girl was involved in a speed contest with another teen driver.

“Thank you for your continued support through prayers, love and remembrance of Breanna,” her family said. “Her spirit and legacy live on in this city because of your thoughtfulness and support. We hope to see you there and to celebrate and remember her with you.”

Among her plans, the teen girl hoped to go on a trip to Uganda this summer. 

The trip is being planned by Deanna Byrne, who had undertaken several similar excursions for high school students and some adults on the Central Coast. She has taught English for seven years at Righetti, but the trip is not through the school.

This year’s participants intend to build a play structure for kids in Uganda and dedicate it in memory of Breanna, Byrne said.

To help raise money, they will set up a table at Saturday’s barbecue to sell backpacks and handbags made by Ugandan women in villages the group will visit. 

The students also will sell T-shirts touting the trip, plus plan to make “Bree’s Brownies” in memory of the sweet treat their friend frequently made.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 