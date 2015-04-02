Family of Righetti High Senior Killed in Crash Hosting Free Barbecue to Thank Community for Support

The family of a Righetti High School senior who died after a crash on East Donovan Road two months ago will hold a free barbecue in memory of Breanna Rodriguez and in appreciation for the community support following the tragedy.

The barbecue is planned for noon to 3 p.m Saturday at Preisker Park Site No. 2.

“In an expression of gratefulness and celebration of Breanna’s life, we would like to extend a public invitation to join a free community BBQ in her honor,” the family said.

The 17-year-old died Jan. 30 after she lost control of her car and slammed into a light pole. Police later determined the girl was involved in a speed contest with another teen driver.

“Thank you for your continued support through prayers, love and remembrance of Breanna,” her family said. “Her spirit and legacy live on in this city because of your thoughtfulness and support. We hope to see you there and to celebrate and remember her with you.”

Among her plans, the teen girl hoped to go on a trip to Uganda this summer.

The trip is being planned by Deanna Byrne, who had undertaken several similar excursions for high school students and some adults on the Central Coast. She has taught English for seven years at Righetti, but the trip is not through the school.

This year’s participants intend to build a play structure for kids in Uganda and dedicate it in memory of Breanna, Byrne said.

To help raise money, they will set up a table at Saturday’s barbecue to sell backpacks and handbags made by Ugandan women in villages the group will visit.

The students also will sell T-shirts touting the trip, plus plan to make “Bree’s Brownies” in memory of the sweet treat their friend frequently made.

