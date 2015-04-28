Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:15 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Free Beachfront Concert, Art Exhibition to Mark 50 Years of Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara | April 28, 2015 | 2:11 p.m.

This May, the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show will celebrate its 50th year.

Founded in 1965 by a group of local artists and crafts people, the show is a well-known local tradition, filling the beachfront along Cabrillo Boulevard with colorful wares and a diverse group of shoppers every Sunday.

The show's concept is based on European sidewalk art shows and the Jardin del Arte in Mexico City, and more than 175 local artisans attend the show to sell their handmade arts and crafts each week. Visitors have the opportunity to talk with the artisans about their work, and in some cases even see them in action.

The Arts and Crafts Show will celebrate this milestone anniversary with a series of events including an art exhibition hosted by the City of Santa Barbara, an anniversary weekend with shows on both Saturday and Sunday, and a free concert for the community featuring local favorite Spencer the Gardener.

50th Anniversary Events

Art Exhibition

April 29-May 25

9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara

Exhibition Reception

Friday, May 8

5 to 8 p.m.

Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara

50th Anniversary Weekend

Saturday and Sunday, May 16-17

1 a.m. to dusk

Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez

Free Community Concert featuring Spencer the Gardener

Sunday, May 17

1 to 3 p.m.

Chase Palm Park lawn behind the Chase Palm Park Center (on the ocean side of​ Cabrillo Boulevard)

The Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show takes place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to dusk along Cabrillo Boulevard, stretching from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. The show, which is one of the longest-running, continuous, non-juried arts festivals in the world, was founded in 1965 and has been sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara since 1966. Membership in the show is fee-based and is open to the public. For more information, please visit the Show's newly expanded website at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ArtsAndCrafts and like the Show's Facebook page.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 
