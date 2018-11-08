Thursday, November 8 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Free CAMA Concert Features Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Mandolinist Avi Avital

By Tim Dougherty for Community Arts Music Association | November 8, 2018 | 3:14 p.m.

The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara will present a free community concert featuring renowned mandolin soloist Avi Avital and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra performing works by Italian Baroque master Antonio Vivaldi, 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Granada Theatre.

The performance will include Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Two Violins in G Minor,” his “Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor,” and “The Four Seasons,” his collection of violin concerti. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“In celebration of a century of great music in Santa Barbara and with continuing appreciation for the generations of concertgoers and patrons who have made this legacy possible, CAMA’s Board of Directors is pleased to sponsor this free community concert,” said Mark Trueblood, CAMA executive director.

Before the Dec. 11 performance, there will be a lecture by musicologist David Malvinni. A classical guitarist and author, Malvinni created CAMA’s music education program, which reaches students in more than a dozen area elementary schools, grades four through six. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. lecture in the McCune Founders Room.

“In keeping with our rich history of civic engagement, we are emphasizing community partnerships throughout our centennial season in 2018-19. Thank you to the CAMA family of engaged music lovers who have made Santa Barbara a classical music capital for 100 concert seasons.”

The first mandolin soloist to be nominated for a classical Grammy, Avital is one of the world’s foremost ambassadors for his instrument. Passionate and “explosively charismatic” (The New York Times) in live performance, he is a driving force behind the reinvigoration of the mandolin repertory.

Some 90 contemporary compositions, 15 of them concertos, have been written for him. He continues to re-imagine music composed for other instruments. A Deutsche Grammophon artist, he has made four recordings for the label, including his Echo Klassik Award-winning “Vivaldi” (2015).

Recently released Avital meets Avital (2017), with oud/bassist Omer Avital, explores their shared cultural heritage and brings their differing classical and jazz musical backgrounds into dialogue.

Earlier releases featured his own Bach concerto transcriptions (2012) and I (2014), a cross-genre chamber collection exploring the nexus between classical and traditional music.

He has also recorded for Naxos and Sony Classical, winning a first Echo Klassik Award for his 2008 collaboration with the David Orlowsky Trio.

He has performed with the BBC, Chicago, and St Louis symphony orchestras; Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin; Tonhalle Orchester Zürich; the Israel Philharmonic; Orchestre symphonique de Montréal; the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra; and the Venice Baroque Orchestra.

Avital is the first mandolinist to win Israel’s Aviv Competition (2007).

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) is a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks, as well as a champion of contemporary composers.

The ensemble has been proclaimed “America’s finest chamber orchestra” (Public Radio International), and “LA’s most unintimidating chamber music experience” (Los Angeles Magazine).

Founded in 1968 as an artistic outlet for the recording industry’s most gifted musicians, the orchestra has made 31 recordings; toured Europe, South America, and Japan; performed across North America; and garnered eight ASCAP Awards for adventurous programming.

CAMA’s centennial concert season continues Nov. 9 with a performance by pianist Richard Goode at The Lobero Theatre. Additional highlights include appearances by violinist Itzhak Perlman, Jan. 15, at the Granada Theatre; and the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Feb. 5, also at the Granada.

Complete season information is available online at https://camasb.org.

Single ticket prices are $39-$119. Tickets for the Dec. 11 concert available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 805-966-4324 or email [email protected]

— Tim Dougherty for Community Arts Music Association.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 