Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Free Cancer Screenings Scheduled

In support of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will host free colon cancer screenings.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 12, 2008 | 7:19 a.m.

In support of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will host free colon cancer screenings. The first session will be on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cottage Hospital, Rooms C & D, off the Castillo Street entrance. The center will host a second screening on Sunday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 802 E. Montecito St. wants to raise widespread awareness of this disease, which, experts say, can be preventable.

 

 

Colon cancer is the third leading cancer killer in Santa Barbara County.

A healthcare provider will be available at each location to hand out information about colon cancer screenings as well as free take-home fecal immunochemical tests to those age 50 and over. The FIT test can be performed at home and, once completed, returned to the center in the envelope provided.  Cancer Center staff will then inform individuals of the test results.

According to reports, colon cancer is the third leading cancer killer in Santa Barbara County. Experts say more than 60% of Americans over the age of 50 have never been screened for colon cancer. Screening can find colon cancer early, when most treatable, or help prevent it altogether.

For more information about this event or the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s colon cancer early detection and prevention program, please call Lisa Hashbarger, the center’s health education coordinator, at 805-898-2204.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 