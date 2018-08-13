Free Cat Adoption Weekend a Purr-fect Time to Find a Feline Forever Friend

In a community-wide collaborative effort to find homes for adult cats in Santa Barbara County, free cats will be available at six locations throughout Santa Barbara County during the 8th annual free adoption weekend Aug. 17-18.

For the free adoption weekend, ASAP will be joined by the Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ other two shelters, in Lompoc and Santa Maria, as well as the Santa Maria Valley and Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara humane societies.

The event offers potential adopters six shelters from which to choose a new feline companion. More than 100 feline varieties will be available, and ASAP will offer kittens at the discounted price of two-for-one.

This year’s theme plays off the popular Tinder app, which sparks interest and “liking” individuals you want to meet.

The promotion waives the regular adoption fee (typically around $75) and offers adult cats to qualified adopters at no charge, except for a lifetime commitment to provide love and care to a healthy, adoptable shelter cat.

Potential adopters must complete an application and be screened, and will benefit from the fee-waived promotion and the support of six shelters geared to help with a smooth transition to new cat ownership.

Launched by ASAP in 2010 the annual free adoption weekend reaches out to the community with the excitement of an innovative media campaign, resulting in a surge of adoptions. Each year since its inception, some 75-85 cats have found new homes in a single weekend, resulting in some 600 adoptions.

This is particularly important in late summer, when cat populations in shelters traditionally peak, as kittens fill shelter cages and adult cats can often get overlooked.

Participating shelters look to the free weekend to adopt long-term residents and help open up spaces for new cats in need of rescue. With cats and kittens arriving daily at shelters, the need to find adoptive homes is critical.

Participating shelter locations, Free Adoption Event hours and contact information are:

» ASAP, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta, 805-683-3368. Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 19, noon-3 p.m.

» Lompoc Animal Shelter, Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc, 805-737-7755. Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

» Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road, Goleta, 805-964-4777. Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

» Santa Maria Animal Center (Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, Santa Maria) 548 W. Foster Road, 805-934-6119. Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, 805-349-3435. Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

» Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 111 Commerce St., Buellton, 805-688-8224. Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For information, call 805-364-1518 or email [email protected]; for information about each participating shelter, please call the number associated with that shelter.

— Sam McIlraith for ASAP.