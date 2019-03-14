Pixel Tracker

Free Classes Taking Shape to Open Fitness at The Rec Program

By Summers Case for city of Santa Barbara | March 14, 2019 | 3:14 p.m.

There’s a new fitness program in town.

Fitness at the Rec, a partnership between the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department and Sweat SB Fitness, will be a membership-based program at the Carrillo Recreation Center in downtown Santa Barbara. The program will be launched with free classes April 1–5.

Fitness at the Rec classes are suitable for people of all fitness levels, and will feature a solid, fun workout with individual attention from instructors, all fit into a 45-minute class format.

Membership is $30 per month for 16 monthly classes, with no joining or cancelation fees. Drop-in participation is welcome, at $10 per class. Community members can try any or all the classes at no charge before signing up for a full month. Classes are as follows:
 
Mondays (free April 1)
Core and Conditioning
12:05–12:50 p.m.
Develop strong core stabilization and full-body strength and balance.
 
Tuesdays (free April 2)
Functional Fitness
11:05–11:50 a.m.
Be empowered through better balance and enhanced coordination while learning the mechanics of exercise.
 
Wednesdays (free April 3)
Pilates Express
12:05–12:50 p.m.
An efficient, classically based flowing mat class to lengthen, strengthen and work core.

Fridays (free April 4)
Sculpt and Stretch
12:05–12:50 p.m.
 
For more about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit atSantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParksAndRec or sign up for email list at bit.ly/LoveParksAndRec.

— Summers Case for city of Santa Barbara.

 

