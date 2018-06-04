Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:01 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Free Computer, Internet Classes Scheduled for January at Santa Barbara Library

By Brent Field for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | December 31, 2013 | 8:24 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering free computer classes on a variety of subjects for adults in January.

The classes will be held in the Townley Room of the Central Library, at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Most classes are one hour, and pre-registration is required. Participants must have basic computer skills except for the Basic Computing class.

Additionally, free one-to-one sessions with a volunteer computer coach are offered every day, including weekends, and may be scheduled by calling the Central Library Reference Desk at 805.564.5604.

» Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. — Be Money Smart Online. Participants learn how to manage their money safely using Internet resources.

» Wednesday, Jan. 8 or Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. — Zinio Downloadable Magazines. Participants learn how to borrow and download free current magazines to personal tablets or computers. Participants are encouraged to bring their personal devices.

» Thursday, Jan. 9 or Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. — Craigslist 101. Participants learn how to create a Craigslist account, making a title and description for their item, upload an ad and respond to inquiries. Computers provided; participants must have an email account.

» Tuesday, Jan. 14 or Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. — Kindle Downloadable e-Books and Audiobooks.

» Thursday, Jan. 16 or Thursday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. — Apple Downloadable e-Books and Audiobooks. Participants will learn how to borrow and download library e-book and audiobook titles to their portable devices. Participants are encouraged to bring their personal devices.

» Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. — Basic Computing. Participants learn basic keyboarding, searching the Internet, and setting up and using an email account.

» Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. — Pinterest. Participants learn how to share images, videos and other objects through the Pinterest website. Computers provided.

» Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. — Intermediate Computing. Participants learn how to manage their computer settings, organize their files and utilize safe practices online. Computers provided.

To reserve a seat in any of the classes, please call the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5604. For more information about library computer classes, call Brent Field at 805.564.5623.

Click here for information about Santa Barbara Public Library System events and programs. All library programs are free and open to the public. If you need special assistance to participate in a class, please contact Library Administration at 805.564.5608.

— Brent Field is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

