Free Concert Series is Back for Another Summer

Music at the Ranch will showcase local musicians on Tuesdays for six weeks beginning July 15.

After the success of last year’s Music at the Ranch free concert series, the Goleta Valley Historical Society will once again host the weekly event.

The six-week series will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in July and August, beginning July 15. The community is invited to enjoy an evening of live music surrounded by the serene beauty of the gardens of Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

In 2007, the four-week experimental series drew crowds of 300 to 500 revelers. This summer’s series will be sure to provide the same complementary entertainment to the community.

The series is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages to come together and enjoy performances by local musicians showcasing their talents. Visitors are also encouraged to bring blankets, low-back lawn chairs and picnic meals.

“We are so fortunate to have great weather and this amazing, historic venue in our community," said Dacia Harwood, Ranch La Patera’s events and marketing coordinator. "The concert series is a wonderful opportunity to meet friends for a relaxed evening of live music. Experiences like this are why we live here.”

Darcia Harwood is a Stow House representative.