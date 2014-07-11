Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:28 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Music at the Ranch Free Concert Series to Begin at Stow House

By Dacia Harwood for the Goleta Valley Historical Society | July 11, 2014 | 9:10 p.m.

The seventh annual Music at the Ranch Free Concert Series begins next Tuesday, July 15.

This six-week series, hosted by the Goleta Valley Historical Society, will take place on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the newly restored gardens of Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

This 2014 Music at the Ranch entertainment lineup includes:

» July 15 — Spencer The Gardener (Latin, funk, surf)

» July 22 — Donna Greene & The Roadhouse Daddies (vintage blues)

» July 29 — Area 51 (Santa Barbara’s favorite cover band)

» Aug. 5 — Mescal Martini (salsa)

» Aug. 12 — Les Rose Ensemble (classic rock, jazz and blues)

» Aug. 19 — Tony Ybarra Band (classical jazz, Latin and flamenco guitar)

The concert series would not be possible without local sponsors and the commitment of our talented local musicians.

Michael Andrews of Area 51, who loves playing at the relaxed series, says, "These concerts are where Goleta shows the depth and strength of it's very soul! This is how we celebrate life to it's fullest.”

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, low-back chairs and blankets. Georgia’s Smokehouse truck will be onsite and beverages will be available for purchase at the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s information booth. No dogs are allowed, and outside alcohol is not permitted.

Rancho La Patera is located at 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta. Visit the ranch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Currently on view is a seasonal exhibition of historic photos titled, “Reflections: Memories of the Goodland.” For more information, contact Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216 or click here.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Rancho La Patera and Stow House (1873) museums, preserves, interprets, and fosters research of the history of the Goleta Valley and the Stow family. Our purpose is to share this treasured landmark from the golden era of California ranching and provide a unique and historic gathering place for the community. Rancho La Patera hosts tours and educational programs as well as various public events, such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Fiesta Ranchera and Holiday at the Ranch.

— Dacia Harwood is a marketing coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

 

