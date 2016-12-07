Free Course Offers Tools for Family Members Affected by Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southern Santa Barbara County, which is hosted by and receives support from the Mental Wellness Center, has announced pre-registration is now open for its Family-to-Family education program for family members of adults living with a mental illness.

The free, 12-week course is designed to help family members understand and support their loved one, and explore a personal path toward well-being. The program offers information on mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and other mental health conditions, including how they are diagnosed and treated.



Taught by trained and certified teachers who have been in similar family situations, the nationally-recognized program helps participants learn coping skills, such as effective communication strategies, how to access community resources, how to best offer support to their relative and how to deal with crisis situations.



Often referred to as “life-changing,” the program has graduated some 750 participants in Santa Barbara and has been credited with offering hope to family members impacted by mental illness.



“NAMI’s Family to Family program was a lifesaver,” said one participant. “The class provided a wealth of information, but just as important was the sharing of information that took place before, during, and after class among the attendees.

"We learned how to set limits and communicate with our son. And most importantly, we learned that we must be patient.”



The next Family-to-Family course begins Feb. 1, 2017, at the Mental Wellness Center, 617 Garden St., Santa Barbara. Pre-registration is required.



For more information or to register, contact family advocate Ramona Winner at [email protected] or call 884-8440 ext. 3206.

— Daniella Alkobi for Family to Family.

