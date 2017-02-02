Free Day at Natural History Museum for Local Magazine Launch

Families and children can win prizes, make crafts and have fun while celebrating Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine’s new ownership and new look at a party hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday Feb. 19.

Museum admission will be free for the day to everyone.

The party will feature the following prizes:

A family membership to natural history museum; family membership to Santa Barbara Museum of Art; a full-page ad in future issue of SBFLM.

Also, tickets to see Peppa the Pig, tickets to UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Kid Flix Mix, family photo sessions with Brittany Taylor Photography and Jessica Maher Photography, and dinner for four at Root 246 in Solvang.

One child will win the “golden ticket” to take six friends to make their own chocolate at Ingeborg's Danish Chocolate Factory in Solvang.

Entry in the giveaway drawings requires the entrant to pick up a free copy of the February SBFLM or the Santa Ynez Valley Star (out Feb. 7) and fill out a form inside. Winners must be present to win.

“The museum and its staff have been exceptional by welcoming the redesign of the magazine and hosting us," said Raiza Giorgi, the magazine's publisher.

"We hope that everyone can have a fun time and see not only what the museum has to offer, but learn about what the magazine will be doing to bring the community together,” Giorgi said.

Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine has been published locally for 19 years, and it will continue to focus on family and life in Santa Barbara and surrounding areas.

The publication's new look will include more articles focused on the community and what makes Santa Barbara a destination city, with coverage of events and profiles of people, businesses and organizations.

Former publisher Nansie Chapman retired in October, and the publication was acquired by Giorgi, who is also publisher of the twice-monthly Santa Ynez Valley Star.

“When Nansie announced she was retiring, it was a great opportunity to bring the Star quality into Santa Barbara. I spend a lot of time and have family and friends in Santa Barbara, so the transition has been great,” Giorgi said.

After working as a reporter for other local publications, Giorgi created the Santa Ynez Valley Star and launched it in February 2016. She lives in Gaviota with her husband and two children.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.santabarbarafamilylife.com or www.sbnature.org.

— Raiza Giorgi for Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine.