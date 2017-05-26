Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Free Dental Day Something to Smile About

Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary offers oral health services for low-income patients

Rotarian Kathleen Rogers,right, provides oral-hygiene instruction to a patient in the waiting room.
Rotarian Kathleen Rogers,right, provides oral-hygiene instruction to a patient in the waiting room. (Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise)
By Karen Kawaguchi for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | May 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise partnered with the Eastside Family Dental Clinic (operated by the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics) to sponsor a Free Dental Day offering free oral health-treatment services for those who can't afford major dental work.

The event has been sponsored by Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise since 2012 and has provided dental procedures for hundreds of Santa Barbara residents.

The Free Dental Day served 44 patients ranging in age from 4 to 73 years old. Services provided included 52 fillings, five extractions, seven root canals and other dental treatments.

The patients received exams, cleanings and x-rays prior to the event to ensure the support from Sunrise Rotary would have maximum impact. Volunteer Rotarians provided oral hygiene instruction to patients and their families in the waiting room.

Support for Free Dental Day is provided by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation and a grant from Rotary International District 5240.

“Funding from organizations such as Sunrise Rotary is critical to our success,” said Dr. Domenic Caluori, chief dental officer of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. “There is always a gap in funding that can only be met through critical support from our community.”

The need for dental care for low-income families is tremendous. In California, there is one dentist for 12,000 low-income patients versus one dentist per 1,000 patients with private insurance or who can pay on their own.

Among those providing dental care were attending dentists and dental residents in the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program, provided in partnership between Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and New York University-Lutheran Medical Center.

The residency program offers training to evaluate patients' total oral health needs and provides a full range of general dental care in a diverse and medically-complex population.

Eastside Family Dental Clinic is a part of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, whose mission it is to provide high quality, comprehensive, affordable healthcare to all people, regardless of ability to pay.

More than 20,000 patients are seen each year at one of four medical and two dental clinics in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Isla Vista.

Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional, and civic leaders. Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, founded in 1985, is a diverse group of 50 members. The club meets weekly at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at 1105 Chapala St.

For more information, visit sbsunriserotary.org or call 884-6428.

—  Karen Kawaguchi for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 