Free Dog, Cat Boarding Offered to Rainstorm Evacuees

San Roque Pet Hospital, 3034 State St., is again offering free dog and cat boarding for those evacuating from their homes this week in Montecito.
San Roque Pet Hospital is a part of the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group comprised of three locally owned veterinary hospitals: San Roque Pet Hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital and Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.
San Roque Pet Hospital hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. Phone 682-2647.
— Jeanise S. Eaton for San Roque Pet Hospital.