Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:39 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Free Energy-Saving Workshop Offered for Orcutt Homeowners

By Stacy Miller for emPower Santa Barbara County | February 20, 2014 | 9:05 a.m.

Whether it’s warm or the air has a chill in it, there’s an easy way for Orcutt residents to have a comfortable home while saving on utility bills no matter the season.

The emPower program can help by providing access to low-cost local financing and big utility incentives — up to $4,500 — to make upgrade projects more affordable than ever.

Homeowners seeking to learn more about home energy upgrades are invited to a free workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Far Western Tavern, 300 E. Clark Ave. in Orcutt. A light dinner will be served. Click here to RSVP. For more information, call 805.568.3566.

Attendees will learn about common problems that affect the comfort and energy efficiency of local homes and get expert energy advice from emPower’s energy coach.

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

» Learn about rebates of $1,000 to $4,500 for homeowners and other incentives for home energy projects

» Get access to low-cost financing offered by local lending partners

» Meet program representatives and local qualified contractors

— Stacy Miller represents emPower Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 