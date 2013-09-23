Free Energy Workshop, Barbecue Offered Tuesday in Santa Maria

Homeowners seeking to learn more about home energy upgrades and how to get started are invited to a free workshop and barbecue from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria.

Attendees will learn about common problems that affect the comfort and energy efficiency of local homes, get expert energy advice from emPowerSBC’s energy coach and receive information on high-dollar utility rebates and low cost local financing that can help make home energy upgrades more affordable.

They will also have the opportunity to meet local lending partners, utility companies and qualified contractors

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

» Learn about rebates of up to $4,500 for homeowners and other incentives for home energy projects

» Access to low-cost financing offered by local lending partners

» Meet program representatives and local qualified contractors

» Enter to win a Free Home Energy Assessment

» Enter to win a six pack of LED replacement lights

RSVP required by clicking here. For more information, call 805.568.3566.

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing emPowerSBC.