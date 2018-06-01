Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 11:33 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Free Entry to Sea Center for World Oceans Day

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center | June 1, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, in collaboration with UCSB, will celebrate World Oceans Day by offering free admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, to the center on Stearns Wharf.

The World Oceans Day theme for 2018 focuses on preventing plastic pollution and encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean. Sea Center visitors will be able to:

» Explore a kelp holdfast that anchors kelp to the ocean floor and provides a home to numerous small marine animals.

» Speak with marine biologists to learn about the impacts of ash from the Thomas Fire on the marine food web.

» Walk through a kelp forest station.

» Learn about marine debris impacts on the ocean with the Sea Center’s Portal to the Planet program.

» Talk with outreach teams from UCSB, the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

» Watch a Harbor Patrol fire boat water display at 2 p.m. (time subject to change).

» Immerse themselves with grey whales swimming the Santa Barbara Channel via a virtual reality headset in the Sea Center’s Channel Theatre.

World Oceans Day was first proposed in 1992 by the government of Canada at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. A petition was widely circulated to the United Nations, persuading the body to officially recognize World Oceans Day.

In December 2008, the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing June 8 as World Oceans Day.
 
For more information, visit www.sbnature.org or www.worldoceansday.org.  

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 