Free Entry to Sea Center for World Oceans Day

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, in collaboration with UCSB, will celebrate World Oceans Day by offering free admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, to the center on Stearns Wharf.

The World Oceans Day theme for 2018 focuses on preventing plastic pollution and encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean. Sea Center visitors will be able to:

» Explore a kelp holdfast that anchors kelp to the ocean floor and provides a home to numerous small marine animals.

» Speak with marine biologists to learn about the impacts of ash from the Thomas Fire on the marine food web.

» Walk through a kelp forest station.

» Learn about marine debris impacts on the ocean with the Sea Center’s Portal to the Planet program.

» Talk with outreach teams from UCSB, the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

» Watch a Harbor Patrol fire boat water display at 2 p.m. (time subject to change).

» Immerse themselves with grey whales swimming the Santa Barbara Channel via a virtual reality headset in the Sea Center’s Channel Theatre.

World Oceans Day was first proposed in 1992 by the government of Canada at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. A petition was widely circulated to the United Nations, persuading the body to officially recognize World Oceans Day.

In December 2008, the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing June 8 as World Oceans Day.



For more information, visit www.sbnature.org or www.worldoceansday.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center.