Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:01 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Free Exercise Resource Assists People With Diabetes

By Katie Haq for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | March 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute has debuted a new free resource — www.ExCarbs.com — a mobile-friendly tool to help people with diabetes more safely exercise by reducing their risk of blood sugar levels going dangerously low or high.

As well as providing a wealth of information on how to prepare and participate in exercise, ExCarbs features an easy-to-use advisor, the ExCarb and Insulin Calculator, taking the guesswork out of preparing to work out.

“We are trying to encourage people who are fearful of physical activity but would like to take it up, but at the same time we want to make it as simple as possible,” said Dr. David Kerr, director of research and innovation at Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

Dr. Kerr developed ExCarbs in collaboration with two colleagues: Dr. Helen Partridge from the United Kingdom and Dr. Michael Riddell at York University in Toronto. Both are authorities in exercise and diabetes.

“Although we are all aware of the medical benefits of exercise, the reality is for people with type 1 diabetes specifically and for insulin users in general, it can be really hard to plan for and participate in exercise," Dr. Kerr said.

"If they get the dose and timing of their insulin and their carbohydrates wrong, they run the risk of severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), both during and after exercise,” he said.

“What we’ve found, sadly, is there’s a risk of excess weight gain with type 1 diabetes and we therefore need to try to encourage more people with the condition to take up physical activity, but the challenge is to make sure they are safe when they do this," Dr. Kerr said. "That was the rationale for setting this up.”

The ExCarb and Insulin Calculator works by entering your weight, an estimate for the duration and intensity level of exercise, and how much insulin ordinarily is taken with a meal before starting to work out.

The calculator provides guidance that can be easily discussed with a doctor or diabetes team.  

SDRI is working on another version of ExCarbs, specifically for people with type 2 diabetes, which they hope to launch next year. In addition, the institute has created a free resource for people with diabetes planning travel, www.diabetestravel.org.

Dr. Kerr is a Scotland-trained physician and endocrinologist. He joined Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in 2014. He previously worked as a researcher at Yale University and is Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

Dr. Kerr is the 2017 recipient of the Leadership Award from the Diabetes Technology Society.

— Katie Haq for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 