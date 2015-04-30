Free Fair at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to Focus on Heroin, Bullying and Mental Health

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will present its annual Mental Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2 in Burtness Auditorium.

More than 20 nonprofit community agencies will be participating and providing free information to the public.

The free event will educate the community about services that are available for those affected by mental illness. Local mental health professionals will present lectures (see list below), and educational information and self-assessment tools will also be available.

The Mental Health Fair takes place in the month of May to commemorate National Mental Health Month. The event is sponsored by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Psychiatric Services.

Lecture Schedule

» 10:30 a.m. — Paul Erickson, M.D., "Heroin in Santa Barbara: How Big is the Problem?"

» 11:45 a.m. — Yvonne Ferguson, M.D., "Let’s Take Bullying By the Horns"

» 1 p.m. — Janet Osimo, UCSB, "Mental Health Issues Among College Students"

— Maria Zate is a spokeswoman for Cottage Health System.