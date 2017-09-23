Free Film (‘East of Eden’) and Popcorn at Santa Maria Movie Night

The Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie East of Eden (rated PG) at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. This event is free and no tickets are required.

Based on John Steinbeck's novel and directed by Elia Kazan, East of Eden (1954) is the first of three major films that make up James Dean's movie legacy.

The 24-year-old idol-to-be plays Cal, a wayward Salinas Valley youth who vies for the affection of his hardened father (Raymond Massey) with favored brother Aron (Richard Davalos).

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Direct questions to information desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.