Free Flu Vaccines at Santa Barbara Health Care Center

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced free flu vaccinations will be available for adults, age 18 years and older, from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Santa Barbara Health Care Center, 345 Camino Del Remedio.

In addition, local experts will be on hand offering information about Covered California’s enrollment opportunities. They’ll make understanding health insurance painless, explain how to access medical care, and talk about what's need to get signed up.

“Yearly flu vaccination is the best tool currently available to protect against the flu and health insurance protects you from unexpected, high medical costs," said Dr. Douglas Metz, Public Health Department deputy director.

"Getting vaccinated protects people around you, including those who are more vulnerable, like babies, young children and older people,” he said.

"No one plans to get sick with the flu or hurt, but most people need medical care at some point. We are excited to offer this free opportunity to the community” said Paola Hurtado, Santa Barbara Health Care Center administrator.

Influenza (Flu) is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization, or even death. Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently. Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and spread it to others.

The first and most important step in protecting against flu is to get a flu vaccine each season. Everyone is at risk for seasonal influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine. Vaccination helps protect women during and after pregnancy. Getting vaccinated also protects the developing baby during pregnancy and for several months after the baby is born.

Whether it’s to avoid big medical bills or fines, obtaining health insurance can provide relief, financial security and peace of mind.

The health insurance enrollment process can be complex and confusing. This free personalized in-person support will help to simplify the healthcare law and help individuals find the right health insurance plan for their needs.



For more information on the flu vaccinations or the healthcare services offered by the Santa Barbara Health Care Center, call 681-5488.

— Paola Hurtado for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.