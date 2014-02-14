Free ‘Foreclosure Prevention’ Workshop to Be Held in Santa Maria

A free "Foreclosure Prevention” workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Keller Williams Realty, 204 E. Enos St. in Santa Maria.
The workshop is co-sponsored by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County and California Rural Legal Assistance.
Topics to be covered include the process of loan modification and foreclosure prevention, what lenders look for, options and the consequences of bankruptcy.
Refreshments will be served.
Seating is limited, so reservations are requested by calling CRLA at 805.922.4563.
— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.