Free Glasses for Kids in Need From Eyeglass Factory

Right now, kids ages 18 and under, who declare themselves in need of financial help, can get a free pair of glasses at any one of the three Eyeglass Factory Stores in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Camarillo.
“We were broken hearted to have to cancel the 24th annual Kids Day due to the Thomas Fire,” said the Eyeglass Factory’s Rick Feldman. “However, we have found a way to reach many more kids in need by way of this unprecedented offer.”
For further information call Feldman, 805-705-3398.
— Cheryl McTavish for Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory.