Free Grant-Writing Workshops Offered at Santa Barbara Library

Two workshops for those new to grant writing will be offered at the Santa Barbara Public Library on Thursday afternoon, April 23.

The classes will be taught by Ganga Dharmappa, regional training specialist with The Foundation Center in San Francisco. Preregistration is required for both workshops, which will be held in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The first session, Introduction to Proposal Writing, will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and will cover the key components of a grant proposal to a foundation. Topics include how the proposal fits into the overall grant-seeking process, what funders expect to see in your proposal and attachments, tips for communicating with funders during the grant process, and additional resources, including sample proposals.

The second session, on Proposal Budgeting Basics, will be from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Attendees will learn to prepare and present the budget in a grant proposal. This session, geared to the novice grant-seeker, will cover what is included under the “personnel” section of the grant application and how to calculate it, how to determine reasonable costs, what types of expenses are considered “overhead,” and what other financial documents funders will want to see.

For further information about the free workshops and to register, contact Brent Field, reference librarian, at 805.564.5623 or [email protected].

The Santa Barbara Public Library is a Funding Information Network partner of the Foundation Center, and provides access to the center’s print and online resources. The Foundation Directory Online Professional database, accessible at the Central Library on personal or library computers, provides information on foundation and research funding, applications and guidelines. Aimed primarily at non-profit organizations, information is national in scope and includes current directories, information on specific grants and indexes by topic or organization. The Foundation Center print collection is located at the Central Library for use within the building.

Foundation Grants to Individuals Online is a database of foundation and public charity programs that fund students, artists, researchers, and other individual grant seekers. Free access to both online databases is available inside the Central Library via the Santa Barbara Public Library System web site. Library staff are available to assist patrons using the online system.

For information about library locations, hours, events and collections, visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org or call the Central Reference Desk at 805.564.5604.

— Brent Field is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.