Free Halloween Makeup Demonstration Set for Oct. 29 at Pali Wine Co.

Tru Beauty is hosting a free Halloween “All About You” makeup and hair styling demonstration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Pali Wine Co. tasting room, 116 E. Yanonali St. in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

“All About You” includes demonstrations by makeup artist Shannon Jordan performing Halloween makeup and eye touchups, as well as hair touchups and styles by Ronda Cooper Albanez and Halloween nail art by Katarina Adamovich. Also featured will be $10 flash jewelry tattoos.

“Ladies, we are back to pamper you,” said makeup artist and esthetician Patricia Guerrera, owner of Tru Beauty skin care, makeup and wax bar, 120 E. Mission St., which is marking its fourth year in business.

Tru Beauty hosted two similar events in August and September.

Those who attend the Halloween “All About You” will receive free glass of Pali wine that evening with a purchase of a $25 gift certificate from Tru Beauty, which can be used toward any of Tru Beauty’s services at any time.

Prizes of free services will be raffled off.

For more information, click here or call 805.637.6334.