Free Hazardous Waste Collection Days

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works | September 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Tired of seeing old paint cans in the garage or that old jug of used motor oil in the back shed? Then bring them to an upcoming household hazardous waste collection event.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department will hold two such events in October: Sunday, Oct. 1 in the Santa Ynez Valley and Saturday, Oct. 7, in New Cuyama.

The county offers free hazardous waste collection events biannually in the Santa Ynez Valley and annually in Cuyama.

The Santa Ynez event will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos. This event is free for residents in the unincorporated area and the city of Solvang.

The New Cuyama event will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the New Cuyama Transfer Station, 5073 Highway 166. This event is free for residents in unincorporated Santa Barbara County.

Residents can drop off common household items, including automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides and batteries, as well as unwanted electronics like computers and TVs. Residents can recycle old CDs, DVDs, and video and cassette tapes.

For more details, visit www.LessIsMore.org.

Residents also can bring unwanted household medications and home-generated sharps, e.g., needles and syringes. Sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers.

Controlled substances, such as narcotics and some prescription medications, will not be accepted and should be disposed of through Operation Medicine Cabinet.

Outside these events, there are other ways to recycle hazardous waste. The county’s ABOP facility at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station accepts antifreeze, auto batteries, motor oil, oil filters, and latex paint 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday.

County transfer stations accept electronic waste free of charge for residents. There are also countywide collection centers operated by County Public Works, local cities, or private waste management companies.

For more information about local hazardous waste collection programs, call 882-3615 or visit the county’s recycling website, www.LessIsMore.org.

Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

 
