Free Health and Wellness Walk to Be Held at Jim May Park

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites walkers of all ages and fitness levels to a Healthy Nutrition Community Walk Saturday, March 12, 2016.

The walk will take place at Jim May Park, located at 809 Stanford Drive.

Join the group for a one- or two-mile brisk walk around the park beginning promptly at 10 a.m., then take a bite out of a healthy lifestyle and get informed on how to improve diet and nutrition.

Light refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the walk. No pre-registration is required.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.