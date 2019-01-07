Free Joint Pain Seminar in Buellton on Jan. 15

When joint pain becomes unbearable, it can interfere with daily activities and prevent people from doing things they enjoy.

Dr. Christopher Birch, an expert affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics, will be available to discuss treatment options for joint pain at a free event, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road, Buellton.

Dr. Birch will talk about treatment options for hip and knee pain, and will answer questions following the presentation. Refreshments will be served.

Advance registration is required. Call 1-855-366-7246, or visit cottagehealth.org/orthomtd to register online.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.