Free Legal Clinic Available

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | June 9, 2017 | 2:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office and OneJustice’s Justice Bus Project® have partnered to offer county residents a free legal clinic for individuals in need of criminal record clearance.

The clinic is noon-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara,

Appointments are required. Interested individuals should call 323-739-8093 for information and to schedule an appointment.

During the clinic, clients will meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys to complete their paperwork free of charge. Attorneys will also be able to help clients adjust Proposition 47-eligible felonies to misdemeanors where possible.

If clients are interested in criminal record clearance, they will need to get a copy of their criminal records prior to the clinic, which can take several days.

Prop. 47 permits some individuals convicted of certain controlled substance and theft-related offenses of less than $950 to request that their felony conviction be reduced and designated as a misdemeanor.

Having a felony conviction on one’s record can impact the ability to qualify for a job, housing, a loan or educational opportunity.

For other questions and information about Prop. 47 eligibility, contact the County Public Defender’s office at www.countyofsb.org, or call one of the offices and ask for the Prop. 47 coordinator.

In Santa Barbara, call 568-3470; in Santa Maria, 346-7500; in Lompoc, 737-7770.

OneJustice offers legal help to low-income Californians who face pressing legal problems without access to legal help.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 
