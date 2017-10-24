To provide support for the veterans of Santa Barbara and its surrounding communities, Pepperdine School of Law and the Public Defender’s office is partnering with OneJustice’s Justice Bus Project to provide a free legal clinic for veterans who need assistance with criminal record clearance.

The clinic will be held 1-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

During the clinic, individuals with appointments will meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys at no cost. However, space is limited. To make an appointment, call OneJustice, 213-261-8931.

Empowering veterans to manage their criminal-record issues ensures that our nation's promise to veterans and their families is upheld, OneJustice said.

Expungement has proven to help clients in obtaining future employment, housing and education. Also, many clients place a high value on expungement of their criminal records.

— Mai Nguyen for OneJustice.