Free Lunch Program Served Up in Summer, Too

The city of Lompoc is offering the Lompoc Unified School District’s (LUSD) Free Lunch For Kids program at several city locations this summer.

The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Public Library are joining with LUSD and a number of community organizations to serve free lunch to Lompoc children at six sites in the city June 19 and running through Aug. 4 at most sites.

The Lompoc Public Library and Anderson Recreation Center are the two city-operated sites where lunch will be served.

The other Free Lunch For Kids sites are: the YMCA at La Honda Elementary School, La Canada Elementary School, Lompoc High School, the Lompoc Boys & Girls Club, and El Camino Community Center.

These lunches, provided by LUSD Child Nutrition Services, are available to all Lompoc children ages 18 years and younger. No applications, paperwork or identification are required. Food must be eaten on site.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.