Free Lunch-Time Panel Event to Outline El Niño Preparedness

Do you know what to do at home and at work to be ready this El Niño season?

If not, come and learn what the County of Santa Barbara and the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara are doing to prepare our communities; what you need to do at home; and what your employer needs to do to be ready.

Mark your calendars from 12–1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, for a brown-bag lunch-time workshop at CMC Rescue, 6740 Cortona Drive in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association is hosting this event as a public service. There is no fee.

Bring your lunch and learn about plans and preparations from the following experts:

» Jon Frye, engineering manager, Santa Barbara County Flood Control & Water Conservation District

» Charlie Ebeling, Public Works director, City of Carpinteria

» Valerie Kushnerov, public information officer, City of Goleta

» Chris Toth, wastewater system manager for the City of Santa Barbara

» Liliana Encinas, public education specialist, Santa Barbara City Fire Department

» Kathryn McKee, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Human Resources Consortia

McKee will wrap up with steps to take at work if you don’t have a business continuity plan. She is co-author of Leading People Through Disasters: An Action Guide: Preparing for and Dealing with the Human Side of Crises, and she helped her employer recover from three earthquakes, a building fire and the Rodney King Riots.

The National Weather Service is 97 percent sure that California will face the El Niño condition sometime in the near future. This means rains that could be light or heavy.

Given the fact that dry soil becomes hard-packed and does not absorb water at first, Santa Barbara County could face floods, flash floods and limited local travel.

Please register at www.SBHRA.org.

