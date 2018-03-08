Free Materials-Exchange Website Launched to Help Remove Montecito Debris Flow Materials

Homeowners, contractors and others can connect directly with property owners who have boulders, mud and debris to get rid of

A free material-exchange website has been launched by Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department to assist people seeking to share natural material deposited by January’s debris flow in Montecito.

The website allows homeowners, contractors and others interested to connect directly with Montecito residents who have materials on their property that need to be removed, according to Leslie Wells, collections and materials manager for the county’s Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division.

“There may be folks who can use free rocks for decorative or protective purposes on their properties or others who may need soil,” Wells said in a statement. “Each exchange, large or small, will help ease the impact on our local landfills, as well as reduce costs to homeowners."

Individuals involved will determine how the material is transported from the property to the new location.

People may review listings and post online advertisements in five categories: rocks, soil, mulch, boulders and other.

All materials listed are free, and the website is only for natural material.

Household items such as appliances, furniture or electronics should not be listed on the website.

View the website by clicking here: http://sbcountymaterialexchange.com/.

For information on the material trade-off, submit an inquiry via the “contact us” page on the website or call the Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division of the county Public Works Department at 805.882.3600.

To post eligible material, click the red “publish new” button on the right side of the website.

A new center opened Thursday in Montecito to help community members with support, information and resources for residents, businesses and employees affected by December's Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 debris flow.

The Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding is at 1283 Coast Village Circle in Montecito.

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The center's telephone number is 805.845.7887 and the email address is [email protected]

According to a Santa Barbara County press release, the center is a community-based location where people affected can access services, information, provide input, voice concerns and get involved in the recovery and rebuilding process.

The building will serve as an important hub for information and efforts that help prepare residents and businesses for future disasters, according to the news release.

Philanthropists Paul and Jane Orfalea and Natalie Orfalea are allowing use of the facility at no cost, and the United Way of Santa Barbara County is providing a staff member who will serve as the first point of contact for individuals at the center.

Additional services are available online.

Montecito residents whose homes were destroyed by the Jan. 9 debris flows can find clean-up and waste removal information at: http://lessismore.org/system/files/413/original/MudDebrisCleanupResources.pdf.

To help guide homeowners through the rebuilding process, the county’s Planning and Development has established an online resource page at: http://sbcountyplanning.org/misc/montecito.cfm.

A flow chart outlining the rebuilding and permit process is available at: http://sbcountyplanning.org/pdf/misc/Visio-Montecito%20Recovery%20Permitting%20Path.pdf.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.