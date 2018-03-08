Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:33 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Free Materials-Exchange Website Launched to Help Remove Montecito Debris Flow Materials

Homeowners, contractors and others can connect directly with property owners who have boulders, mud and debris to get rid of

Montecito residents whose properties are covered with boulders, mud and debris, like these on Glen Oaks Lane, can take advantage of a free material-exchange website that has been launched by Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department. Click to view larger
Montecito residents whose properties are covered with boulders, mud and debris, like these on Glen Oaks Lane, can take advantage of a free material-exchange website that has been launched by Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 8, 2018 | 9:11 p.m.

A free material-exchange website has been launched by Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department to assist people seeking to share natural material deposited by January’s debris flow in Montecito. 

The website allows homeowners, contractors and others interested to connect directly with Montecito residents who have materials on their property that need to be removed, according to Leslie Wells, collections and materials manager for the county’s Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division. 

“There may be folks who can use free rocks for decorative or protective purposes on their properties or others who may need soil,” Wells said in a statement. “Each exchange, large or small, will help ease the impact on our local landfills, as well as reduce costs to homeowners."

Individuals involved will determine how the material is transported from the property to the new location. 

People may review listings and post online advertisements in five categories: rocks, soil, mulch, boulders and other. 

All materials listed are free, and the website is only for natural material.

Household items such as appliances, furniture or electronics should not be listed on the website.

View the website by clicking here: http://sbcountymaterialexchange.com/.

For information on the material trade-off, submit an inquiry via the “contact us” page on the website or call the Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division of the county Public Works Department at 805.882.3600. 

To post eligible material, click the red “publish new” button on the right side of the website. 

A new center opened Thursday in Montecito to help community members with support, information and resources for residents, businesses and employees affected by December's Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 debris flow. 

Montecito residents whose properties are covered with boulders, mud and debris, like these on Riven Rock Road, can take advantage of a free material-exchange website that has been launched by Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department. Click to view larger
Montecito residents whose properties are covered with boulders, mud and debris, like these on Riven Rock Road, can take advantage of a free material-exchange website that has been launched by Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding is at 1283 Coast Village Circle in Montecito.

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The center's telephone number is 805.845.7887 and the email address is [email protected]

According to a Santa Barbara County press release, the center is a community-based location where people affected can access services, information, provide input, voice concerns and get involved in the recovery and rebuilding process.

The building will serve as an important hub for information and efforts that help prepare residents and businesses for future disasters, according to the news release.

Philanthropists Paul and Jane Orfalea and Natalie Orfalea are allowing use of the facility at no cost, and the United Way of Santa Barbara County is providing a staff member who will serve as the first point of contact for individuals at the center.

Additional services are available online.

Montecito residents whose homes were destroyed by the Jan. 9 debris flows can find clean-up and waste removal information at: http://lessismore.org/system/files/413/original/MudDebrisCleanupResources.pdf

To help guide homeowners through the rebuilding process, the county’s Planning and Development has established an online resource page at: http://sbcountyplanning.org/misc/montecito.cfm.

A flow chart outlining the rebuilding and permit process is available at: http://sbcountyplanning.org/pdf/misc/Visio-Montecito%20Recovery%20Permitting%20Path.pdf.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 