Free McDonald’s Breakfast for K–8 Students Tuesday, Sept. 15

Advice

As students return to school, participating McDonald’s restaurants throughout California are helping kick-start their year with breakfast.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, participating restaurants will offer free breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

On the Central Coast, students can enjoy the iconic Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich, made with a freshly cracked egg, along with apple slices and choice of milk or OJ.

“We are honored to help make the day easier for busy, on-the-go families and invite them to stop in and make sure they start the day with a tasty breakfast,” said David Peterson, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s Owner/Operator’s Association of Central Coast.

Forty years ago the late Central Coast McDonald’s owner-operator Herb Peterson revolutionized the American breakfast menu with the introduction of the Egg McMuffin sandwich.

Today, breakfast at McDonald’s continues to evolve with a variety of choices including the egg white delight McMuffin breakfast sandwich, fruit & maple oatmeal and fruit n’ yogurt parfait, among other choices.

Students younger than 13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/adult to redeem this offer at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Offer may vary throughout the state. One breakfast per student.

For nutrition and ingredient information and additional details about McDonald’s full line of breakfast choices, visit www.McDonalds.com.

— Juliann Fritz is the account supervisor of public relations for Central Coast McDonald's.