Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:41 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Free McDonald’s Breakfast for K–8 Students Tuesday, Sept. 15

By Juliann Fritz for Central Coast McDonald's | September 7, 2015 | 9:12 a.m.

As students return to school, participating McDonald’s restaurants throughout California are helping kick-start their year with breakfast.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, participating restaurants will offer free breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

On the Central Coast, students can enjoy the iconic Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich, made with a freshly cracked egg, along with apple slices and choice of milk or OJ.

 “We are honored to help make the day easier for busy, on-the-go families and invite them to stop in and make sure they start the day with a tasty breakfast,” said David Peterson, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s Owner/Operator’s Association of Central Coast.

 Forty years ago the late Central Coast McDonald’s owner-operator Herb Peterson revolutionized the American breakfast menu with the introduction of the Egg McMuffin sandwich.

Today, breakfast at McDonald’s continues to evolve with a variety of choices including the egg white delight McMuffin breakfast sandwich, fruit & maple oatmeal and fruit n’ yogurt parfait, among other choices. 

 Students younger than 13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/adult to redeem this offer at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Offer may vary throughout the state. One breakfast per student.

For nutrition and ingredient information and additional details about McDonald’s full line of breakfast choices, visit www.McDonalds.com.

— Juliann Fritz is the account supervisor of public relations for Central Coast McDonald's.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 