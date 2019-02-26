Free Meals Provided at Community School of Santa Barbara County Education Office

Peter B. FitzGerald Community School, a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools program, announced the policy for providing free meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and Free Provision 2 Lunch. Each school or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

The household size and income criteria that follows will be used to determine reimbursement eligibility for free, reduced-price or full-price meal benefits. All children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free meals through the Provision 2 Lunch program.

Children who receive CalFresh/Food Stamp (FS), California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs), Kinship Guardianship Assistance Payments (Kin-GAP), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits are automatically eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household in which they reside and do not need to turn in an application. Children who meet the definition of foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway, and children enrolled in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.

Application forms are being distributed to households with a letter informing them of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for enrolled children. Applications are also available at the principal's office in each school.

The school will not charge any child, regardless of eligibility category for meals. Application completion is for school to obtain proper reimburse­ment to continue providing meals to all children at no charge under Provision 2 Lunch program.

To apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits, households must complete an application and return it to the school for processing. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used to determine meal eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or program officials.

Requirements for school officials to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits are as follows: For households receiving CalFresh/Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR benefits — applications need only include the enrolled child(ren)'s name, CalFresh/ Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR case number, and the signature of an adult household member.

For households who do not list a CalFresh/Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP or FDPIR case number, the application must include the names of all household members, the amount and source of the income received by each household member, and the signature and corresponding Social Security number of an adult household member. If the household member who signs the application does not have a Social Security number, the household member must indicate on the application that a Social Security number is not available.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the determining official(s), as designated by the sponsor/agency, shall review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the eligibility ruling may discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents may also make a formal request for an appeal hearing of the decision and may do so orally or in writing with the sponsor/agency’s hearing official. Parents or guardians should contact their child(ren)’s school(s) for specific information regarding the name of the determining official and/or hearing official for a specific school, agency, or district.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household's income falls at or below the levels shown above.

Households that receive CalFresh/Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP or FDPIR benefits do not have to complete an Application for Free or Reduced-Price Meals or Free Milk. School officials will determine eligibility for free meals based on documentation obtained directly from the CalFresh/Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, or FDPIR office that a child is a member of a household currently receiving CalFresh/Food Stamp or FDPIR benefits or an assistance unit receiving CalWORKs or Kin-GAP benefits. School officials will notify households of their eligibility, but those who do not want their child(ren) to receive free meals must contact the school. CalFresh/Food Stamp, CalWORKs, Kin-GAP, and FDPIR households should complete an application if they are not notified of their eligibility within 10 calendar days.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal and, where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online by clicking here, or at any USDA office, or call 866.632.9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C., 20250-9410, by fax at 202.690.7442 or email at [email protected].

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800.877.8339, or 800.845.6136 (Spanish).

Further information is available from the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Rene Wheeler, Juvenile Court and Community Schools, at 805.967.5307.

— Tracey Beauchamp represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.