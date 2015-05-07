Free Mental Wellness Screenings Offered in Santa Barbara

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, on Saturday, May 16, a free mental wellness screening will be offered to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paseo Nuevo Mall in Santa Barbara.

It will occur at the De la Guerra Plaza entrance at State Street.

The screenings are brief, confidential and do not require an appointment.

Participants may discuss the results with a licensed mental health professional. The event also offers an opportunity for members of the public to learn about community resources.

Spanish speakers will be available.

For more information, please call Suzanne Grimmesey, MFT, at 805.886.5403.

— Suzanne Grimmesey is the chief strategy officer for Santa Barbara County ADMHS.